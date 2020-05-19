Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 19, 2020
China's Heilongjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:35, May 19, 2020

HARBIN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases were reported in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

As of Monday, Heilongjiang still had four asymptomatic cases. A total of 19,838 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked, and 627 people were still undergoing medical observation.

Heilongjiang had been cleared of confirmed COVID-19 cases as the last patient was discharged from hospital after recovery on May 16.

By Monday, the province had reported a total of 559 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported confirmed cases.

