In pics: county in Henan helps people escape poverty

(People's Daily Online)    11:17, May 20, 2020

 

This combo photo taken on May 16, 2020 shows 65-year-old Zheng Chunling packing toys at a poverty alleviation workshop in Fengcun village, Daqiao township, Weishi county of Kaifeng, central China’s Henan province. Zheng has escaped poverty thanks to this workshop.

In recent years, the county has helped impoverished people escape poverty and increase their incomes through a raft of measures, such as introducing poverty alleviation workshops, implementing a project providing jobs for left-behind women in rural areas, and developing featured crop and animal farming.


