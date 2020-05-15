Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 15, 2020
County in Guangxi introduces poverty alleviation workshops with promising results

(People's Daily Online)    17:12, May 15, 2020

In recent years, Xincheng county in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region has introduced various poverty alleviation workshops to fight poverty according to local conditions, industrial development and job demand, achieving steady progress in promoting poverty alleviation through the development of industries and employment.

Employees are busy with their work at poverty alleviation workshops in Xincheng county, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. (Photo/Yan Lizheng)

So far, the county has established 76 poverty alleviation workshops, creating jobs for 3,230 local residents with an increase in average monthly income of 1,800 yuan (over $200) per person.

Mo Yunjuan, one of the beneficiaries of the poverty relief efforts, relocated from a mountainous area to the Guangming residential compound with her family where she was able to soon find a job at a poverty alleviation workshop.

“I can earn money and take care of my children. I have worked here for almost one year,” said Mo, adding that she could earn at least 2,000 yuan each month.

