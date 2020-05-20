Chinese political advisors asked to make targeted proposals for poverty relief

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang Tuesday stressed making targeted proposals to help secure a victory in poverty eradication and complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, made the remarks at the closing meeting of a session of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee.

Noting this year marks the final phase of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and implementing the 13th Five-Year Plan, Wang called for efforts to gather momentum for the crucial year.

Wang commended the contributions made by the CPPCC National Committee and its standing committee to the cause of the Party and the country over the past year, saying the CPPCC has effectively played its role in the fight against COVID-19.

At the closing meeting, Wang called on political advisors to make every effort to ensure the smooth running of the upcoming third annual session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

The meeting approved a draft agenda and a schedule for the annual session, among other documents.

It also approved a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on proposals, both of which will be submitted to the annual session for deliberation.

Attendees voted to adopt personnel matters.