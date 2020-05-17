Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 17, 2020
Masks outdoors no longer necessary in Beijing

(China Daily)    13:45, May 17, 2020

After months of wearing masks to prevent virus infection risks, people can breathe freely outside without a mask in China's capital, Beijing, according to new guidance from the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control released on Sunday.

The center said people don't need to wear masks outside, but still should avoid close contact with others.

It also encourages the public can take some outdoor exercise when the weather is good, which is helpful to increase the quality of life and health.

