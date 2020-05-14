Beijing releases regulation for civilized behavior promotion

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- After minor modifications on the terms, Beijing's municipal legislature has released the full text of the civilized behavior promotion regulation, which will take effect on June 1.

The new regulation was voted through at a session of the Standing Committee of the 15th Beijing Municipal People's Congress on April 24.

Public spitting, littering, throwing objects from a high altitude, eating on a subway carriage, walking dogs without a leash are among the violations according to the regulation. Individuals with these "uncivilized behaviors" will be held accountable. Righteous and courageous acts are encouraged by the rules.

"Everybody takes an immediate aversion to these black-listed behaviors," said Ma Yide, a researcher with the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences. "This legislation says no to such behaviors so that people can be clearly aware of what they should do and what they should not do."

Many places across China have included such regulations in their legislative plans, with some already promulgated to promote civil behaviors and deter bad habits, turning basic moral rules to legal norms. A civilized behavior promotion regulation has taken effect on May 1 in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

As the nation's capital city, Beijing has been in the forefront of spiritual civilization construction by continuously improving the city's image and morals based on its strategic positioning, said Li Zhengbin with the municipal people's congress.

The municipal legislature had solicited public opinions for the draft regulation and got the nods of the public.

Uncivilized behavior such as spitting should be severely punished since it will cause unpredictable consequences for public hygiene, especially when the COVID-19 epidemic is not over, said Zhang Kai, a Beijing citizen.

Since 2001, Beijing has established a team of public civilization guides that has grown to about 9,000 members now. Their work ranges from spiritual civilization publicity, queuing order guidance for public transport and traffic coordination.

The new regulation has explicitly proposed to formulate specific measures concerning the training, management and protection of public civilization guides, according to Teng Shengping, head of the office of the municipal spiritual civilization development commission.

Teng also noted that the office will jointly work with relevant departments to set up a record system of civil behaviors.