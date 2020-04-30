Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
Beijing to reopen public libraries, galleries

(Xinhua)    15:56, April 30, 2020

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Capital Library of China and the Art Museum of Beijing Fine Art Academy will reopen on May 1, the first day of the upcoming five-day May Day holiday, while other public libraries and art galleries will reopen gradually according to their own conditions, said the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism Thursday.

Public libraries and art galleries will implement real-name reservation systems, while the number of visitors and the visiting hours will be strictly controlled, said the bureau.

Online reservation is required to visit the Capital Library and the Art Museum of Beijing Fine Art Academy, which accept 800 and 200 visitors each day, respectively. Visitors without a valid reservation will not be allowed to enter.

