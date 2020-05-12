Beijing has 67 nucleic acid testing institutions: spokesperson

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has increased the number of nucleic acid testing institutions to 67 to enhance its testing capacity for COVID-19, according to the Beijing municipal health commission.

With more testing institutions, personnel and equipment, Beijing has expanded its daily capacity of nucleic acid testing to some 48,000 samples, said Gao Xiaojun, the spokesperson with the commission, at a press conference held on Monday.

To optimize the sample collection services, various districts in Beijing have set up 116 sampling points in venues outside the city center, including medical institutions, designated sites and hotels for concentrated observation.

Gao said if any organization or individual has testing needs, they can check the information and make an appointment online.

Beijing had reported a total of 593 confirmed cases, which consisted of 419 locally transmitted cases and 174 imported ones, and nine deaths as of Sunday. And 568 people had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, according to the municipal health commission.