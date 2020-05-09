Beijing 2022 organizers launch global appeal for clothing design

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The organizing committee for the 2022 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG) on Friday launched a global appeal for clothing designers to provide official Olympic garments.

According to BOCOG, the chosen designs will be applied to the clothing of Games officials and volunteers. It includes six types: outdoor functional sports jackets, functional sports pants, warm jackets, woven trousers, knitted hats and neck braces.

Starting from May 8, the appeal will last until June 10, 2020. The chosen designs will then be submitted to the International Olympic Committee in January 2021, before being released later that year.

According to BOCOG, besides high aesthetic value, designs should include the characteristics of the host nation and a high degree of functionality, with the clothing to be worn during February and March in the host cities of Beijing and Zhangjiakou.

"The clothing design is an integral part of the look of the Games. It is a much-anticipated and memorable part of image of our Games," said Yan Cheng, BOCOG human resources director.

"Through the clothing design, we wish to reflect Olympic values, the vision of Beijing 2022, and the rich history and splendor of Chinese civilization. We hope it can help stir positive emotions and express China's Olympic story to the world," he added.

The top 10 designs will be awarded a cash bonus ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 yuan (1,400 to 14,000 U.S. dollars) based on their rankings.