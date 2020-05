Local people from a village situated on a cliff in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Sichuan province recently moved into their new houses.

"I have never dreamed of living in such a nice house," said a villager, who was excited to enter the new community.

A total of 84 households from the "cliff village" resettled into their new community during May 12-14, with plans to integrate the village into a tourism development project.