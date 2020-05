SHANGHAI, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopened to visitors with controlled capacity on Monday, after the COVID-19 epidemic in China became more subdued.

This is the first Disneyland theme park in the world that has reopened since the outbreak of the COVID-19.

The Shanghai Disney Resort announced temporary closure in late January in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. It reopened the Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel in early March.