National Library of China to reopen with daily cap of visitors

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The National Library of China will reopen from May 12 with a daily cap of 1,200 visitors, among China's steps to resume normal economic and social order after the coronavirus epidemic eases.

Visitors need to make reservations via the social media application Wechat or phone calls, according to a Friday notice from the library.

They will be asked to present their reservation codes and personal health codes and take temperatures for entry.

During the visit, visitors need to wear masks and keep a distance of at least one meter from others, the notice said.

Books are available for borrowing only if reservations are made in advance.