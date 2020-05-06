China donates masks to Singapore to assist in COVID-19 combat

Chinese Ambassador to Singapore Hong Xiaoyong (R) and Singapore's Senior Minister of State of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transport Lam Pin Min attend the donation handover ceremony in Singapore, May 5, 2020. China has donated a total of 620,000 face masks to Singapore to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19. (Singapore's Ministry of Health/Handout via Xinhua)

SINGAPORE, May 5 (Xinhua) -- China has donated a total of 620,000 face masks to Singapore to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19.

Chinese Ambassador to Singapore Hong Xiaoyong handed over the donation to Singapore's Senior Minister of State of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transport Lam Pin Min at a ceremony here Tuesday.

The Chinese government and the Red Cross Society of China have contributed 500,000 surgical masks, 100,000 KN95 masks and 20,000 N95 masks to Singapore's national stockpile to assist in the Singapore government's efforts to manage the deadly virus.

Hong Xiaoyong said the Singaporean government, Red Cross Society, business communities and people from all walks of life have provided their valuable support to China in China's fight against the virus, which shows the sincere friendship the Singaporean people have with the Chinese people.

"We are deeply moved and keep it in mind," he said.

China will continue to work together with Singapore to bring an end to the epidemic and better safeguard people's health, Hong said.

Lam expressed appreciation for China's donation, and highlighted the importance of continued mutual assistance and collaboration between Singapore and China amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I am heartened that Singapore and China have been working closely together at all levels to stem the spread of the virus," he said, adding that the cooperation spans many sectors, including the health, economic, and people-to-people spheres.

Singapore and China mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year. Such robust collaboration during this difficult time is testament to the strong friendship between our countries. Singapore looks forward to working closely with China to further bilateral relations, Lam added.

On the same day, the Chinese embassy has also provided the Singapore Migrant Workers' Center with supplies including food and soaps, to aid the foreign workers in Singapore who have been isolated as part of the government's efforts to contain the virus outbreak.