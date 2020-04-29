Chinese medical experts arrive in Kuwait to help fight COVID-19

KUWAIT CITY, April 28 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese medical experts arrived in Kuwait on Monday night to help the Arab country fight coronavirus.

The eight medical experts specialize in areas including virus testing, infectious disease, respiratory disease, intensive care, and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

During their stay in Kuwait, the Chinese experts will exchange in-depth experiences with health experts and medical staff of Kuwaiti side, assisting them in the prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

They will also provide necessary medical guidance and consultation for overseas Chinese in Kuwait.

Speaking upon the experts' arrival in Kuwait, Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Li Minggang said that, since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Kuwait have always supported each other and maintained close exchanges in combating the disease, showing the high-level strategic friendship between the two countries.

The Chinese government's decision to send a medical team to Kuwait demonstrates the determination of both countries to help each other and overcome difficulties, Li noted.

"I believe that with the joint efforts of China, Kuwait and the international community, we will be able to overcome the pandemic as soon as possible," Li added.

Fawaz Al-Rifai, assistant undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health for supporting medical services, said that Kuwait is looking forward to the arrival of Chinese experts.

"When the world suffers from the coronavirus pandemic, China extends its helping hands to countries in the world," he said.

Ruan Yuesheng, deputy director-general of the Health Commission of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and head of the medical team, told Xinhua that the Chinese experts will share with the Kuwaiti side China's experience in fighting the disease and providing prevention, control and diagnosis and treatment guidance.

"We hope to help the Kuwaiti people overcome the disease as soon as possible," he said.

The Chinese medical experts arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on April 15 to assist the kingdom in combating COVID-19. They came to Kuwait after finishing work in Saudi Arabia.