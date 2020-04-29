Chinese experts share experiences with BiH peers on fighting COVID-19

People wearing masks walk on a street in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on March 18, 2020. (Photo by Nedim Grabovica/Xinhua)

SARAJEVO, April 28(xinhua) -- Chinese medical experts had in-depth exchanges with Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) scholars on Tuesday on the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 at a video meeting.

Wang Guangfa, head of the department of pulmonary medicine at Peking University First Hospital, introduced China's experience in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. More than 40 experts and scholars from BiH health system attended the meeting.

With a large number of first-hand data and charts, Wang made a detailed introduction on the treatment of patients, the criteria of discharging patients and asymptomatic infection, psychological support for patients and self-protection on the part of medical staff, etc.

"China's experience and knowledge about COVID-19 are very useful and timely for BiH, and we will make reference to them in our future work," said Aida Gavranovic, a doctor with the Emergency Service of Sarajevo Canton, adding that Wang's report is very comprehensive and offers answers to all questions she has prepared.

The meeting was organized by the National Health Commission of China and the Chinese Embassy in BiH at the request of the Ministry of Civil Affairs of BiH.

To date, BiH has reported 1,585 coronavirus cases and 63 deaths.