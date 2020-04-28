Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China firmly opposes embroiling China in U.S. electoral politics

(Xinhua)    09:18, April 28, 2020

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China Monday expressed strong opposition to embroiling China in U.S. electoral politics, in response to a memo exposed by news outlet Politico that urged U.S. Republican candidates to address the COVID-19 crisis by aggressively attacking China.

The 57-page strategy document, obtained by Politico last Friday, is focused on three main lines of assault: That China caused the virus "by covering it up," that Democrats are "soft on China," and that Republicans will "push for sanctions on China for its role in spreading this pandemic," Politico summarized.

"Why have some political forces in the United States spared no effort in smearing and attacking China in the name of the pandemic? The answer is self-evident," said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang at a press briefing.

"If the news report is true, we cannot help but ask who is spreading disinformation," Geng said.

The Chinese side firmly objects to some U.S. politicians utilizing China for canvass purpose and jeopardizing China's interests in the name of the pandemic, Geng stressed.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York