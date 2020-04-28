Timely medical aid from China helps Sri Lanka amidst COVID-19 escalation

COLOMBO, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday donated another batch of medical aid to Sri Lanka to support the island country in its battle against COVID-19.

The medical aid included 20,000 test kits, 10,000 personal protective equipment (PPEs), and 110,000 facial masks, among others.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded over 580 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.

The donation comes at a time when Sri Lanka sees an escalation of the epidemic and urgently needs to increase its testing capacity as well as PPEs.

The medical aid was handed over to Sri Lankan Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi by Chinese Embassy Charge d'affaires Hu Wei in a ceremony held at the Health Ministry premises in capital Colombo.

Vice chairman of the executive board of the World Health Organization and Director General of Health Services at the Health Ministry Anil Jasinghe said the medical aid donated by China is very valuable to Sri Lanka in its fight against COVID-19.

He noted that the quality of the medical equipment and test kits from China are good and medical workers have not faced any problems with them.

The Chinese government has in recent weeks sent a huge amount of medical aid to Sri Lanka which was distributed to front line health workers.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, in recent statements on their official social media accounts, both thanked China for its continued assistance in the battle against the COVID-19.