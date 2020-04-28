Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
Chinese experts share experiences of fighting COVID-19 in Malaysia's Sarawak state

(Xinhua)    09:31, April 28, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 (Xinhua) -- A medical consultant expert team from China held discussions with public health officials, experts and medical personnel in Malaysia's Sarawak state on Monday to share China's experiences of fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

During several sessions held at Kuching, the state capital, the Chinese experts briefed their Malaysian counterparts via face-to-face discussions and video conference on issues related to COVID-19, including the combination of Chinese and Western medicine in treating COVID-19 patients, tests, contact tracing, protection of medics, and resumption of businesses and schools, among others.

Experts from the two countries also discussed the treatment on actual cases.

Malaysia's deputy health minister Aaron Ago Dagang and Sarawak's minister of housing and local government Sim Kui Hian expressed their appreciation to the Chinese expert team, saying that they believed China's experiences will be helpful for Sarawak to contain the outbreak.

The eight-member Chinese expert team, organized by China's National Health Commission and selected by the health commission of Guangdong province, arrived in Malaysia on April 18.

