China to support Zambia in COVID-19 fight with medical supplies

LUSAKA, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China and Zambia on Tuesday signed an agreement for the supply of medical supplies to help the southern African nation in its COVID-19 fight.

The agreement will see the Chinese government supplying various medical supplies in two batches.

Li Jie, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, said during the signing ceremony that China sympathizes with Zambia with what was happening and will provide support in such a difficult time.

The Chinese envoy said when the pandemic broke out in China, Zambia was among the first countries that sent messages of support, which showed the cordial relationship between the two countries.

He hoped that the support from the Chinese government as well as from Chinese enterprises toward the fight against COVID-19 will help Zambia in defeating the pandemic.

Chitalu Chilufya, Zambia's Minister of Health thanked China for showing solidarity during the current fight against the pandemic.

Zambia, he said, values the assistance China has been offering to Zambia in various sectors including the health sector.

The country has reported 95 cases and three deaths.