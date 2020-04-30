Chinese medical experts share experiences on fighting COVID-19 with Malaysian counterparts in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 (Xinhua) -- A medical consultant expert team from China held discussions with public health officials, experts and medical personnel in Malaysia's Sabah state on Wednesday to share China's experiences on fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

The expert team held a discussion session with public officials, medical personnel at a designated hospital treating COVID-19 patients in Kota Kinabalu, the state capital. The session was joined by representatives of other hospitals around Sabah via video conference.

During the discussions, the Chinese experts share China's experience on the treatment of COVID-19 patients, testing and contact tracing, protection of medics, among others. They also answered related questions raised by their Malaysian counterparts.

The expert team also visited the University of Malaysia Sabah and held discussion with university experts on issues including the role of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in treating COVID-19 patients, the standards of virus testing laboratory, cases of recovered patients testing positive, development of vaccines, among others.

The expert team and Liang Caide, Chinese Consul General in Kota Kinabalu, also handed over donations of medical equipment to the Sabah government.