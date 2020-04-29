China not driven by geopolitical interests when offering help on COVID-19: FM

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China's readiness to help other countries combat COVID-19 is inspired by humanitarianism. It has no ideological agenda, and is still less driven by selfish geopolitical interests, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday.

Wang, also a state councilor, made the remarks when addressing BRICS Foreign Ministers' Extraordinary Conference on COVID-19 via video link. BRICS is an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Wang said the fact that China has been a strong force behind international anti-epidemic cooperation is because its own experience has made Chinese people fully empathetic with other peoples suffering from similar difficulties.

"We understand that only when COVID-19 is uprooted in the global sphere, can the health and safety of the Chinese people be better protected," he said.