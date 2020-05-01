Chinese experts laud Kuwait's measures to contain coronavirus spread

Du Longmin (L) from the First People's Hospital of Yinchuan in China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region speaks at a video workshop with the Chinese community in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on April 30, 2020. Chinese medical experts on Thursday shared the prevention and control knowledge on the COVID-19 pandemic with the Chinese community in Kuwait via a video workshop. The seminar, organized by the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait, was attended by more than 1,000 overseas Chinese in Kuwait, including Chinese students and employees of the Chinese companies. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)

KUWAIT CITY, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The visiting Chinese medical team on Thursday praised the precautionary measures taken by Kuwait to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Ruan Yuesheng, head of the Chinese team, told a press conference at the Kuwait Ministry of Health (MOH) that his team had discussed with Kuwaiti counterparts China's experience in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and exchanged detailed information on the prevention and treatment of the disease.

"During our visit, we have seen that the Kuwaiti government attaches great importance to the measures for preventing and controlling the pandemic while preparing properly for testing, treatment, quarantine management and medical protection supplies," said Ruan, also deputy director-general of the Health Commission of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

He noted that his team, which comprises eight medical experts specializing in various fields, will exchange the knowledge, experience and practices in dealing with COVID-19 with the Kuwaiti side to defeat the pandemic.

Such exchanges will enhance the friendship between the two countries, Ruan added.

For his part, Abdullah Al-Sanad, spokesman of the Kuwaiti MOH, said that the Chinese medical team had met leaders in the health ministry and public health sectors and visited many field sites related to combating the coronavirus.

The Chinese medical experts arrived in Kuwait on Monday night to help the Arab country defeat the pandemic, which has infected 4,024 people, of whom 26 have died.

The Kuwaiti government has imposed a nationwide curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On March 13, Kuwait suspended all commercial flights. The government also closed stores, malls and barbershops in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.