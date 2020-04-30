Factbox: China's fight against novel coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in China:

-- Chinese health authority said Wednesday that it received reports of 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, of which 21 were imported.

The other new case was domestically transmitted in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in a daily report.

Two suspected cases imported from abroad -- one in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and the other in Shanghai -- were reported.

No deaths were reported Tuesday on the mainland, according to the commission.

-- Tours to all of Shanghai's top tourist attractions should be reserved during the upcoming five-day May Day holiday in a bid to avoid people crowding to contain the spread of COVID-19, local authorities said Tuesday.

-- The transportation service of 39 trans-provincial highway transportation routes in central China's Hubei Province will be resumed starting Thursday.

-- Beijing will lower its emergency response to the novel coronavirus epidemic from the top level to the second level starting April 30. The decision was made after the city had seen no new confirmed local or imported COVID-19 cases for 13 consecutive days.

-- North China's Tianjin Municipality starting from Thursday will downgrade its public health emergency response from the top level to the second level.