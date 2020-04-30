Pompeo’s game of scapegoating impedes global anti-pandemic cooperation

When the world was in need of joint efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, some American politicians, represented by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have multiplied the means of scapegoating other countries, showing no regard for the health of millions of Americans, impeding international anti-pandemic cooperation.

They pursued ugly political interests in complete disregard of the virus as it claimed lives of people around the world and must be held accountable for their evil acts.

Just as American analysts pointed out, he contributed nothing to the country’s anti-pandemic efforts, with the Washington Post remarking that “Pompeo's pandemic performance ensures his place among the worst secretaries of state ever.”

Not only did Pompeo fail to offer leadership, he’s cynically using the pandemic to pound on US adversaries, undermining global cooperation against the virus right when it’s badly needed, US political news website revealed.

Externally, he has stirred up trouble for the World Health Organization (WHO) and China, and attempted to claim compensation from China, while imposing sanctions on Cuba, Iran, Venezuela and others amid the pandemic. Even to US allies, Pompeo’s promise to help them may just be lip service as the US sent military aircraft to vie for medical supplies.

As the US chief diplomat, Pompeo’s offensive words and deeds come as a shock considering his line of work . During the pandemic, he continued promoting the “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran. His practice of worsening other countries’ situation in their response to the pandemic will only lead to greater humanitarian disasters, overstepping the bottom line of humanity. In contrast, China’s sincere assistance to other countries has been highly appreciated by them.

Furthermore, Pompeo said the US might never restore WHO funds. The US’s decision to defund the WHO is simply this - a crime against humanity, according to an article published on top medical journal The Lancet, on April 25.

Pompeo has used the term "Wuhan virus" on many occasions and criticized China for hiding information about COVID-19 in total disregard for the facts, attempting to drive a wedge between China and other countries.

China made a timeline public of its efforts against COVID-19, yet Pompeo didn’t dare to allow the WHO to investigate the virus in the US. By fabricating rumors, the former director of the CIA is resorting to the same old tricks in the diplomatic arena.

Instead of upholding the sense of responsibility as a professional diplomat, Pompeo spread political rumors, nothing short of the accomplice of the virus. These American politicians have only damaged their country’s international reputation, rather than making America great again.