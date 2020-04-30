Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
COVID-19 deaths in U.S. top 60,000 -- Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    09:08, April 30, 2020

NEW YORK, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped 60,000 on Wednesday afternoon, reaching 60,207 as of 4 p.m. (2000 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 1,030,487 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE.

The state of New York suffered the most, with 299,691 cases and 23,384 deaths. Other hardest-hit states included New Jersey with 6,771 deaths, Michigan with 3,673 deaths and Massachusetts with 3,153 deaths, the data showed.

