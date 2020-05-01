Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin tests positive for COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attends a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin via teleconference at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, April 30, 2020. Mikhail Mishustin said he has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Kremlin on Thursday. (Sputnik via Xinhua)

MOSCOW, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said he has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Kremlin on Thursday.

"I just learned that I have tested positive for the coronavirus," Mishustin told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a video conference, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The prime minister said he has to self-isolate and follow the doctors' orders. "The government will continue to operate normally," he added.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform Mishustin's duties.

According to the Kremlin, Putin has signed the decree on Belousov's appointment.