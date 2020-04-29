Young Miao people promote local products through live streaming

Young boys and girls from the Miao ethnic group are turning to live streaming to promote sales of local products. Shi Linjiao, 24, is one of the "web celebrities” who don traditional Miao costume and sing, cook, cut wood and smoke cured meat every day, giving viewers a taste of their daily life.

Shi was born and raised in a Miao village in Shibadong village of Xiangxi Tujia-Miao Autonomous Prefecture in central China’s Hunan province. After graduating from university, she returned home to start a business, despite having a decent job with a handsome salary. As she “often dreamed about” the village she grew up in, it became her intention to go back home. Furthermore, she wanted to take care of her elderly grandfather.

Two other college students in the village, Shi Zhichun and Shi Kang, also returned home after graduation. After meeting and holding consultations, the three hit it off and started a business together. “I want to let more people know about Shibadong village via live streaming!"

Shi Zhichun is in charge of planning, Shi Kang is responsible for video shooting and production, and the young and beautiful Shi Linjiao is mainly responsible for hosting the shows.

Every day, the three will film and broadcast from around the village. Sometimes the shows are accompanied by typical Miao songs. The team now has 50,000 fans on a live streaming platform.

"Through live streaming platforms, not only can we earn some income, we can also help expand the market for the villagers' characteristic products," Shi Linjiao said, adding that "now, a bigger problem is that the cured meat is in short supply and it takes a long time to make!"