Top political advisor stresses overcoming challenges in poverty alleviation

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, talks with farmers working at a chili planting base in Nayong County of Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 25, 2020. Wang visited the southwestern provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou for research on poverty alleviation from Thursday to Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang has called for more efforts to focus on the new challenges brought by the epidemic to the disadvantaged to ensure high-quality completion of the objectives of poverty alleviation.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks during his visit in southwestern provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou for research on poverty alleviation from Thursday to Sunday.

To have a job is an important way to get rid of poverty, and a prominent challenge now is to overcome the impact of the epidemic on the employment of the disadvantaged, he said.

As national work resumption has accelerated, the local governments should seize the opportunities to organize the disadvantaged to go out for jobs, he said.

The biggest impact of the epidemic on industrial development in poor areas is the difficulty in sales, and thus poverty alleviation through consumption should be promoted, he said.

Wang also stressed follow-up support for residents relocated from inhospitable areas through more vocational training and poverty alleviation workshops.