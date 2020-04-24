Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Apr 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China resettles 9.47 million people for poverty relief by March

(Xinhua)    09:03, April 24, 2020

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China has completed the construction of more than 2.66 million houses to relocate 9.47 million people for poverty relief by the end of March, with occupancy rate reaching 99 percent, said the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Thursday.

In 89 percent of the resettled households with people able to work, at least one person in each household has got a job, according to the NDRC.

By mid-April, the work to construct educational and healthcare facilities for 132 large-scale resettlement projects has been resumed as the COVID-19 epidemic began to wane.

The NDRC will further strengthen the follow-up work for the employment of the relocated people and the development of business sectors to ensure that they have jobs and can gradually make more money.

As part of the government efforts to eliminate absolute poverty by 2020, China works to relocate nearly 10 million poor residents to more habitable areas between 2016 and 2020.

For those living in barren and disaster-prone areas, to move out has become the last but also the most effective choice for poverty eradication. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York