A couple ties the knot after closing the door on poverty

Wang Jingfeng and Shen Yufeng, both previously impoverished in central China’s Henan province, got married on April 16, 2020.

Wang Jingfeng and Shen Yufeng get married at their new home in Lushi county, Sanmenxia city, central China’s Henan province, April 16, 2020. Photo by Xinhua News Agency

The sparsely populated Lushi county is one of four extremely impoverished counties in Henan province. In the past, difficulties in access to safe drinking water, transportation, education, medical services and employment were the root cause of poverty for rural people.

Shen comes from a mountain village in Lushi county. Born with her bladder outside of her body and unable to leave her bed, the medical condition contributed to a life of poverty.

Shen Yufeng(middle), checks her dowries with her parents, April 15, 2020. Photo by Xinhua News Agency

After learning of Shen’s condition in 2016, a poverty alleviation group in her county contacted a hospital in Shanghai to give aid in her treatment. After a surgery, Shen was cured.

Wang Jingfeng, the groom, showcases a picture of his old house in his new home in Lushi county, Sanmenxia city, central China’s Henan province, April 16, 2020. Photo by Xinhua News Agency

Lushi county launched a relocation project to resettle the impoverished households. Over the past four years, it has built 55 relocation sites and helped 31,353 people (8,727 households) move to new homes and secure new jobs.

With the county’s help in providing policies to help the family out of poverty, Shen and her family moved to a residential community in 2018, with her father now working for a logistics company and her mother as a housekeeper.

Wang Jingfeng and Shen Yufeng in their new home in Lushi county, Sanmenxia city, central China’s Henan province, April 16. Photo by Xinhua News Agency

24-year-old Wang Jingfeng comes from a poverty-stricken village, with his family classified as impoverished in 2015. Two years later, after moving to a relocation site in Lushi county, his parents are employed and no longer impoverished.

Introduced to each other by a friend, they now are owners of a restaurant.