Ejin Horo Banner in N China’s Inner Mongolia makes huge leaps in fight against poverty

By sending officials to poor areas, implementing targeted measures, and making every effort to mobilize enterprises and social forces to boost poverty alleviation, Ejin Horo Banner of Ordos City, north China’s Inner Mongolia autonomous region, has lifted all the 1,369 people of its 607 registered poor households out of poverty.

(Photo/Media Convergence Center of Ejin Horo Banner)

Wang Yongliang, a villager of Haolaisu village, Subuerga town of Ejin Horo Banner, who used to be a member of a registered poor household, saw his family bring in an annual household income of over 60,000 yuan (about $8,486.68) last year.

They have been lucky to be able to enjoy the country’s great policies, Wang said, explaining that the government has built houses, bought sheep, and set up greenhouses for impoverished households.

(Photo/Media Convergence Center of Ejin Horo Banner)

Last year, enterprises and units designated to provide assistance for poverty alleviation efforts of Haolaisu village invested 2 million yuan in building 11 toadstool greenhouses for the village and a toadstool greenhouse for each of the village’s nine poor households, of which Wang’s family was one.

“I bought a vehicle with a loan and got rid of poverty. I believe our lives will get better and better,” Wang said.

(Photo/Media Convergence Center of Ejin Horo Banner)

Poverty relief officials were dispatched to Subuerga town to pair up with poor households to help them shake off poverty with targeted measures based on each family’s actual conditions. Through this move, as well as the efforts of enterprises and various social forces, Subuerga town has lifted 379 people in all of its 172 registered poor households out of poverty.

The town has ensured that all urban residents are covered by the social endowment insurance system for rural residents and all local households are covered by the serious disease insurance system, can enjoy education-related assistance policies, and have access to television signals, water and electricity that meet the required safety standards.

In addition, Subuerga town has basically completed renovation of its dilapidated rural housing and turned poor people into wage earners through public service jobs.

According to Xiao Ming, deputy head of Subuerga town, efforts have been made to develop the processing industry and toadstool cultivation in a bid to help all the registered poor households not only get rid of poverty, but also become wealthy.

These poverty alleviation efforts and achievements have been continuously taking place in the 138 villages of Ejin Horo Banner.

(Photo/Media Convergence Center of Ejin Horo Banner)

Since the beginning of its poverty alleviation efforts, Ejin Horo Banner has sent 450 outstanding members and cadres of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to various poor villages to fight against poverty.

These CPC members and cadres have focused their efforts on a variety of related projects covering road conditions, safety of drinking water, electricity and communication, renovation of dilapidated housing, living environment, industrial development, employment, and guaranteeing education and medical services.

Last year, Ejin Horo Banner attracted more than 74 million yuan in investment from enterprises and implemented 108 collective economic projects to help villages get rid of poverty.

These efforts enabled 248 registered poor households in the banner to increase their incomes by developing industries and relocated 147 people from the registered poor labor force.

The year 2020 is the last year for China to win its battle against poverty, said Gao Zhixiong, director of the poverty alleviation service center of Ejin Horo Banner. He explained that the banner and Ordos city have injected 28 million yuan from industry-oriented poverty alleviation funds and carried out 13 industrial development projects that have great potential to benefit and drive forward the efforts of local people to increase their incomes.