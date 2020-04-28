Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
Chinese county finds new ways of getting work for poverty-stricken locals

(People's Daily Online)    15:41, April 28, 2020

Lingtai county, northwest China's Gansu province, has encouraged Communist Party of China (CPC) organizations to connect with labor service companies to help poverty-stricken villagers secure jobs in local enterprises.

A villager works in an apple orchard in Lingtai county. (Photo/Economic Daily)

In order to develop the labor industry, Lingtai county has established the CPC general branch of the Fukang labor service company and encouraged CPC branch secretaries in the villages to file information on local human resources and publish job hunting information on the intelligent platform and other channels.

Based on the information and files, a special group of middlemen in the county will then help poor villagers find employment in nearby companies.

While mobilizing CPC branch secretaries, Lingtai county established the Juli labor service company in February 2018, to bring about employment in a more organized manner.

"Local enterprises would report to the Juli company on the job requirements, salaries and so on, and Juli will then send qualified villagers to those companies," said Ma Wenrui, Party general branch secretary of the Fukang company.

The Juli company then signs agreements with both the enterprises that need staff and villagers to confirm the employment process, Ma noted, adding that it will help charge for salaries for villagers, coordinate disputes and protection, and provide legal assistance, which better protects the rights of the workers.

To date, 30 labor service companies and centers have been established in Lingtai county, with 122 middlemen working between poor villagers and enterprises.

With the help of the intelligent labor platform, the county has published 5,600 pieces of labor information from enterprises and villagers, securing employment for 3,860 poor people in local companies.

