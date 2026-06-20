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China's State Council appoints, removes officials
(Xinhua) 10:29, June 20, 2026
BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials on Thursday.
Cai Qi concurrently serves as president of the National Academy of Governance, replacing Chen Xi.
Wang Zhiyong was removed from the post of vice director of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)
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