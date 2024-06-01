Languages

Saturday, June 01, 2024

State Council removes official

(Xinhua) 10:58, June 01, 2024

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Friday announced the removal of Xu Ying from the post of deputy director of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, according to an official statement.

