State Council removes official
(Xinhua) 10:58, June 01, 2024
BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Friday announced the removal of Xu Ying from the post of deputy director of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, according to an official statement.
