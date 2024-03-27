China's State Council appoints, removes officials
BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Wednesday.
Zhou Tian was appointed vice minister of emergency management and chief of the national fire and rescue administration, and Tao Ling was appointed deputy governor of the People's Bank of China.
Song Hongkun was appointed deputy head of the National Energy Administration.
Zhang Min was appointed deputy head of the China Earthquake Administration, and Zhang Liqun was appointed president of Xi'an Jiaotong University, replacing Wang Shuguo.
According to the announcement, Sun Yao was removed from the post of vice education minister; and Zhang Yudong was removed from the post of vice minister of science and technology.
Chen Yuanfeng will no longer hold the post as deputy head of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council; and Choser will no longer serve as the national fire and rescue administration chief.
Also, Ma Jun was removed from the post as the president of Beijing Normal University.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's State Council studies Xi's speeches, outlines key work priorities
- Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting
- China's top diplomat sums up enlightenment brought by China-U.S. ties
- China in 2023: Buzzwords reveal a tapestry of resilience and vibrancy
- Commentary: Working together to steer China-U.S. relations forward
- China's police chief holds video call with Myanmar Union Minister for Home Affairs
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.