China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 13:41, March 27, 2024

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Wednesday.

Zhou Tian was appointed vice minister of emergency management and chief of the national fire and rescue administration, and Tao Ling was appointed deputy governor of the People's Bank of China.

Song Hongkun was appointed deputy head of the National Energy Administration.

Zhang Min was appointed deputy head of the China Earthquake Administration, and Zhang Liqun was appointed president of Xi'an Jiaotong University, replacing Wang Shuguo.

According to the announcement, Sun Yao was removed from the post of vice education minister; and Zhang Yudong was removed from the post of vice minister of science and technology.

Chen Yuanfeng will no longer hold the post as deputy head of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council; and Choser will no longer serve as the national fire and rescue administration chief.

Also, Ma Jun was removed from the post as the president of Beijing Normal University.

