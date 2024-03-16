China's State Council studies Xi's speeches, outlines key work priorities

Chinese Premier Li Qiang presides over the fourth plenary meeting of the State Council in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2024. China's State Council on Friday convened a plenary meeting, studying General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping's important speeches during the "two sessions" and outlining its major tasks this year. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Friday convened a plenary meeting, studying General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping's important speeches during the "two sessions" and outlining its major tasks this year.

Premier Li Qiang presided over the fourth plenary meeting, noting that Xi's speeches have profoundly elaborated on many significant issues regarding the advancement of high-quality development and Chinese modernization.

Noting that tasks mentioned in the Central Economic Work Conference and the Government Work Report are key priorities of the State Council's work this year, Li urged government departments to be proactive and cooperative to fully execute the tasks.

Efforts should be made to stabilize the expectation and growth, Li said.

Quality should take precedence, with performance being given priority, he said, adding that policy support and services should be strengthened to boost the confidence of the society.

The dominant position of enterprises in scientific and technological innovation should be strengthened, and efforts should be made to promote the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, fine-tune supporting policies for emerging industries, adopt plans for future industries and develop new quality productive forces according to local conditions.

Li said that the reform and opening up should be deepened with greater determination and intensity, and risks in key areas should be addressed in a steady and orderly manner.

Efforts should be made to ensure and improve people's livelihood, Li said, adding that concrete results must be achieved in various areas, allowing the people to witness firsthand the new changes.

