Xi's article on CPC self-reform to be published

Xinhua) 15:32, March 15, 2024

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on ensuring that the self-reform of the Party is carried forward will be published on Saturday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's sixth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

