China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 10:58, April 04, 2024

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Wednesday.

Xu Chang was appointed vice head of the State Council's Counsellors' Office, relieving Zhao Bing of this post.

Wu Xi was appointed deputy head of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Huo Xiaoguang was appointed vice president of Xinhua News Agency.

