China's State Council appoints officials

Xinhua) 08:56, July 22, 2025

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment of several new officials on Monday.

Xie Yuansheng was appointed vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Ling Zhifeng was named vice minister of the Ministry of Public Security.

Liu Jianqiao was appointed deputy head of the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense. Zhao Jianheng was named vice president of the China Academy of Engineering Physics.

