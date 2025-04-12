We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 09:50, April 12, 2025

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Friday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Shen Hongyan was appointed deputy head of the State Post Bureau, replacing Dai Yingjun.

Xu Dachun was named head of the China Geological Survey, replacing Li Jinfa.

Wang Song was removed from the post of deputy head of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

