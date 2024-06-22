China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 10:20, June 22, 2024

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Friday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Xiangli Bin was appointed deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, He Guangcai was named vice minister of education, Li Mingzheng was named vice minister of justice, and Wang Sicheng was appointed deputy head of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Yan Shujiang and Qin Huaijin were removed from their posts as deputy heads of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Zhong Wenxing)