China's State Council urges study, implementation of key Party plenum spirit

Xinhua) 09:43, October 25, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who is also secretary of the leading Party members group of the State Council, presides over a meeting of the group to study and implement the spirit of the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 24, 2025. The meeting was attended by Ding Xuexiang. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who is also secretary of the leading Party members group of the State Council, presided over a meeting convened by the leading Party members group of China's State Council to study and implement the spirit of the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The Recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development balance China's overarching strategy of national rejuvenation with profound global transformation, accurately define the historical position of the Party and the country's endeavors for its 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), and chart a top-level design and strategic blueprint for its next five years of development, the meeting said.

It emphasized the need for the leading Party members group of China's State Council and departments under the State Council to carry out solid economic and social development work during the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

Based on the recommendations, the State Council will formulate an outline for the 15th Five-Year Plan. It will also coordinate the development of specialized, regional and local plans, vigorously advancing the implementation of major strategic tasks designated in the recommendations, the meeting said.

It urged intensified efforts to ensure the successful conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan and a solid start for the 15th Five-Year Plan.

The meeting was attended by Ding Xuexiang, He Lifeng, Zhang Guoqing, Liu Guozhong, Wang Xiaohong, Wu Zhenglong and Shen Yiqin.

