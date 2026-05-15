Chinese premier chairs meeting on urban renewal, agriculture, population, basic education

Xinhua) 21:00, May 15, 2026

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang chaired a State Council executive meeting on Friday, hearing a report on the implementation of the arrangements set forth at the Central Urban Work Conference and the progress of urban renewal efforts.

The meeting also reviewed and adopted 15th five-year plans for urban renewal and for accelerating agricultural and rural modernization, and deliberated on work related to population and basic education.

After the Central Urban Work Conference, local authorities have rolled out a series of measures to advance high-quality urban development. China's urban development is shifting from the stage of large-scale incremental expansion to a stage focused on improving the quality and efficiency of existing urban stock, according to the meeting.

China will effectively deliver on the key tasks of urban renewal, foster and expand new growth drivers for urban development, build high-quality urban living spaces and promote the green and low-carbon transition of urban development, according to the meeting.

On advancing agricultural and rural modernization, work related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers must continue to be given top priority, the meeting said.

More efforts should be made to strengthen comprehensive agricultural production capacity, consolidate and expand the gains in poverty alleviation, and broaden channels for farmers to increase their incomes, according to the meeting. It also underscored the need to safeguard food security and guard against large-scale relapse into poverty.

The meeting also stressed the need to adapt to new developments in population dynamics, strive to maintain an appropriate fertility rate and population size, and unlock the potential of human resources to promote high-quality population development.

Efforts should be accelerated to foster a birth-friendly society, with stronger support and services related to childbirth and child-rearing, according to the meeting. It also called for actively responding to population aging and improving the social security system and services for the elderly.

The meeting also stressed the need to stay focused on the objective of establishing China as a leading country in education by 2035, improve the quality of basic education, and strengthen the coordinated allocation of basic education resources.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)