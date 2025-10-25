Chinese premier calls for high-quality formulation of new 5-year plan outline

Xinhua) 09:42, October 25, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, speaks while presiding over a State Council leading-group meeting on the formulation of the draft outline for China's 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 24, 2025. Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, who is also a Standing Committee member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, was present at the meeting. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for high-quality work to draft an outline for China's 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development.

Li, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks on Friday while presiding over a State Council leading-group meeting on the formulation of the draft outline.

The meeting followed the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC, during which participants deliberated over and adopted the Recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development.

The recommendations for the new five-year plan will serve as a guiding document for China's economic and social development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), Li said.

The formulation of the draft outline should be committed to promoting high-quality development, effectively pursue higher-quality economic growth, and appropriately increase economic output, he noted.

He emphasized that a full assessment of potential external shocks and adequate advance preparations are essential, and that the principle of putting the people first should be upheld.

Efforts should be made to cultivate and expand new drivers of high-quality growth, develop emerging industries and new growth tracks, expand domestic demand, and roll out more measures to expand voluntary and unilateral opening-up, the premier noted.

Coordinating development and security is important, as is preventing risks in key areas, Li added.

He also stressed the need to ensure that subject-specific plans align well with the national development plan, and that local authorities are guided to prepare their plans based on their comparative advantages.

Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, who is also a Standing Committee member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, was present at the meeting. Also present at the meeting were Zhang Guoqing, Liu Guozhong, Wu Zhenglong and Shen Yiqin.

