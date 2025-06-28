Chinese premier chairs meeting on technological advancement, public services

Xinhua) 09:00, June 28, 2025

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday presided over a State Council executive meeting during which attendees were briefed on the progress of initiatives proposed at the National Science and Technology Conference. The meeting also unveiled measures to improve the efficiency of public services.

Since the National Science and Technology Conference was held a year ago, relevant authorities and local governments have made solid efforts to implement tasks related to sci-tech reform and development, achieving remarkable progress in enhancing China's technological prowess, according to the executive meeting.

For the next stages, the meeting emphasized the need to accelerate breakthroughs in core technologies, translate technological achievements into productivity, and consolidate the role of enterprises in pioneering innovation.

On public services, the meeting called for the integration of banking, health care and telecommunication services. It also urged the broader application of digital technology to establish a unified national platform for administrative services.

It also reviewed and approved a draft regulation on rural road development. It was decided that the high-quality development of rural roads should remain a key priority, while roads that do not currently meet relevant standards should be updated as soon as possible.

