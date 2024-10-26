Chinese premier chairs meeting to discuss economic situation, implementation of incremental policies

Xinhua) 09:04, October 26, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday presided over a State Council executive meeting, during which attendees discussed the current economic situation and the implementation of a raft of incremental policies.

The meeting also mulled measures to promote the ice and snow sports industry's high-quality development, and deliberated and approved a draft revision to the national natural science fund regulation.

Stressing that efforts should be focused on achieving the annual economic growth target, the meeting underlined the need to further implement a package of incremental policies, timely conduct policy assessment and improvement, and intensify counter-cyclical regulation to improve the effectiveness of macro-control.

The meeting stressed interactions between the policies and the market, and mobilization of all parties to vitalize growth momentum.

The meeting also deployed relevant measures to stimulate the vitality of the ice and snow economy with the high-quality development of ice and snow sports, calling for popularization of such sports and leveling up the industrial chain of the ice and snow economy to make it a new growth point.

Meanwhile, a draft revision to the national natural science fund regulation was deliberated and approved at the meeting.

The meeting urged increasing funding for major original and interdisciplinary innovation projects, and supporting more social forces to participate in basic research.

