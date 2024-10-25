China conducts 700-bln-yuan MLF to inject liquidity

Xinhua) 13:00, October 25, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank on Friday conducted a 700-billion-yuan (about 98.5 billion U.S. dollars) medium-term lending facility (MLF) operation to maintain reasonable and ample liquidity in the banking system.

The MLF operation has a one-year maturity with an interest rate of 2 percent, unchanged from the rate of the previous operation conducted last month.

After the operation, the outstanding balance of the MLF stood at 6.789 trillion yuan.

