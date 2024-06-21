Home>>
Chinese premier returns from official visits to New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia
(Xinhua) 11:02, June 21, 2024
BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang returned to Beijing on Thursday aboard a chartered plane, after concluding official visits to New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia, and co-chairing the ninth China-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Li's entourage, which included State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council Wu Zhenglong, returned to Beijing aboard the same plane.
Li was seen off from a Kuala Lumpur airport by Johari bin Abdul, speaker of Malaysia's Dewan Rakyat, its lower house of parliament, as well as Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Premier's 3-nation trip set to boost ties
- Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting
- Chinese premier extends sympathy to Slovak counterpart
- Premier, Musk call for deepening cooperation
- Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting
- Chinese premier meets Surinamese president
- Nation to further expand opening-up, premier says
- Chinese premier delivers keynote speech at China Development Forum 2024
- China's State Council to revise, repeal administrative regulations
- Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.