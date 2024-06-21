Chinese premier returns from official visits to New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia

Xinhua) 11:02, June 21, 2024

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang returned to Beijing on Thursday aboard a chartered plane, after concluding official visits to New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia, and co-chairing the ninth China-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Li's entourage, which included State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council Wu Zhenglong, returned to Beijing aboard the same plane.

Li was seen off from a Kuala Lumpur airport by Johari bin Abdul, speaker of Malaysia's Dewan Rakyat, its lower house of parliament, as well as Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)