Chinese premier extends sympathy to Slovak counterpart

Xinhua) 11:16, May 18, 2024

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday extended his sympathy to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico over his injury in an attack.

In his message, Li said he was shocked to learn that Fico was shot and wounded.

Li expressed his sincere sympathy to Fico and wished him a speedy recovery.

Fico sustained four gunshot wounds in an attack on Wednesday when he greeted supporters after chairing a government meeting in the central Slovak town of Handlova. He remains in intensive care.

