Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting

Xinhua) 12:50, March 22, 2025

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday presided over a State Council executive meeting that studied measures for establishing and improving a long-term supervision mechanism for charges levied on enterprises, and reviewed and approved a draft revision to the marriage registration regulation.

The meeting emphasized that strengthened supervision of enterprise-related charges would help reduce business operational costs and optimize the business environment.

It is necessary to strengthen full-process supervision and focus on building a coordinated and efficient long-term regulatory mechanism for such charges, according to the meeting.

The meeting called for improvements to the catalog system for charges levied on enterprises, intensified efforts to address irregular charges, and the establishment of a monitoring and evaluation mechanism for such fees, in order to further stabilize expectations of market entities and enhance confidence in development.

The meeting also stressed the need to make marriage registration more standard and convenient.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Kou Jie)